Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.00 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $47,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.