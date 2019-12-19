Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $26.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,047,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

