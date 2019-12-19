SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.50. SUEZ/ADR shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 16,669 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

