Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.21, 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

