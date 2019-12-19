Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.00

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), with a volume of 155986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,298.34).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.