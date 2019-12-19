Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.97

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.97 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.82.

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

