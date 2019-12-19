Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.01

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $26.20. Symantec shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 6,806,687 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Symantec by 14.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 43,326,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,808,000 after buying an additional 5,325,814 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,073,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,963,000 after acquiring an additional 765,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,925,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Symantec by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,529,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

