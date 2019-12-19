Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 264,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

