TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Stephen J. Boyle Sells 18,180 Shares

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMTD stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

