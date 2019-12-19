Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,476.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($19.42) and last traded at GBX 1,470.76 ($19.35), with a volume of 12711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.34).

The firm has a market cap of $983.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.06. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.80%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

