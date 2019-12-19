Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Trading 4.7% Higher

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.25 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.25 ($1.60), 229,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.15 ($1.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.75.

About Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW)

Temple & Webster Group Limited engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 130,000 products under the Temple & Webster brand. It also offers home, office, and outdoor furniture, as well as lighting and homeware products under the Milan Direct brand through its e-commerce platform for various distributors and trade clients on a wholesale basis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.