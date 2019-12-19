TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. TenX has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $348,016.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Upbit and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,873,437 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, Liqui, BitBay, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, BigONE, Upbit, Bittrex, Neraex, COSS, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

