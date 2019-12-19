Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 15,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 26,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

About Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

