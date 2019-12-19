Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,729,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

