Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 90175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Theratechnologies from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.57 million and a P/E ratio of -41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Weil acquired 10,500 shares of Theratechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,866.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,866.20.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

