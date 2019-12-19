Thomas Bull Sells 5,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mongodb by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its stake in Mongodb by 23.1% during the third quarter. grace capital now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mongodb by 74.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

