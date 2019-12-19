Thuan Pham Sells 20,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

