Titomic (ASX:TTT) Shares Up 0.6%

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.91 ($0.65), 266,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.64).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Titomic (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

