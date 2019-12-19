TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TiVo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TiVo by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.