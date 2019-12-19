TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.22. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

