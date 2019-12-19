TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $476.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 476 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 475.28 ($6.25), with a volume of 11901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.24).

The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 429.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

