Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0022

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $20,029.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

