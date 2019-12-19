Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,008% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

