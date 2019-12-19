Traders Purchase High Volume of PACCAR Call Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,629 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,443% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.28.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

