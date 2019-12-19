TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

