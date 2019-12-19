Tripio Trading Down 6.4% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.