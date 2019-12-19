Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,533 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

