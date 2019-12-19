TTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $69,007.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $69,007.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 836,510,516 coins and its circulating supply is 379,485,361 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

