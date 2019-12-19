TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull Sells 49,843 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.13.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.