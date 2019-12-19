UBS Group Analysts Give Cummins (NYSE:CMI) a $162.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.46.

CMI opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

