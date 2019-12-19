UBS Group Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) to Sell

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.47). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,431 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded easyJet to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.88) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.