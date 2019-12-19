UNI COIN Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00036410 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $156.38 million and $13,869.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

