Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.38 ($62.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.