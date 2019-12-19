Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Unisys stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. Unisys has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.85 million. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 489.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

