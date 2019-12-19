United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $5.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

