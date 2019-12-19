Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UE opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

