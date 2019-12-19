Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

