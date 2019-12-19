Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 47.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Veracyte by 37.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,541,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

