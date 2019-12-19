Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,654 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Virtusa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 183,318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtusa by 948.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

