W Resources (LON:WRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 13958370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

