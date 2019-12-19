Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waitr were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Waitr by 2,612.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.