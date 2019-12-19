Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $15.39 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

