Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $39.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.