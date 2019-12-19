Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

WEIGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Weir Group has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

