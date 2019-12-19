WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 2,588 ($34.04) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,604 ($34.25). The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,369.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,114.35.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

