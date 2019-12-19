Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) versus Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Head to Head Survey

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 12.23% 7.90% 4.53% Hilton Hotels 9.92% 972.97% 7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 1 0 2.00 Hilton Hotels 0 8 8 0 2.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Hilton Hotels has a consensus price target of $100.47, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hilton Hotels.

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilton Hotels pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.06 billion 2.32 $193.69 million $2.22 9.81 Hilton Hotels $8.91 billion 3.48 $764.00 million $2.79 39.38

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott®, Hyatt®, Kimpton®, Fairmont®, Loews®, and Hilton®, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands. It operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of March 29, 2019, the company had approximately 5,600 properties with approximately 913,000 rooms in 113 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.