Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares in the company, valued at $53,131,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,897 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $99,836.21.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yext by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Yext by 51.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Yext by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.