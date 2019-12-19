Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.40

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 803699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.