Yongsam Lee Sells 24,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

