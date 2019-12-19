Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

